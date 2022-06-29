Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the May 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CGEMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Capgemini from €230.00 ($244.68) to €210.00 ($223.40) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

