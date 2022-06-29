Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the May 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CGEMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Capgemini from €230.00 ($244.68) to €210.00 ($223.40) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.
OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $49.65.
About Capgemini (Get Rating)
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
