Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

