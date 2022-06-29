Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Trading Up 0.8%

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 13,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 12,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12.

Cardero Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

