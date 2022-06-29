cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 4%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) were up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 141,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 301,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter worth $1,751,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in cbdMD by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in cbdMD by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in cbdMD by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in cbdMD by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

