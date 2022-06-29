CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTGLY opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.