Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Shares Down 13.1%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Get Cebu Air alerts:

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc, an airline, provides international and domestic air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.