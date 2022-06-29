Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.69.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.96.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

