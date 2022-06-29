Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Sempra stock opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

