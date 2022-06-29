Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

