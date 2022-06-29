Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.