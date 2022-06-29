Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as low as C$3.21. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.21.

Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain; Supply Chain Services; and Seed and Processing segments. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through 10 grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

