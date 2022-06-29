Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CERE stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2,772.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 342,534 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

