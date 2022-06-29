Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.28

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.28 and traded as low as C$4.82. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 317,708 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.08.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

