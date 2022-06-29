Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $18,306,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

