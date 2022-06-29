Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

TER opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

