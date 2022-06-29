Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after buying an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,411,000 after buying an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

