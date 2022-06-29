Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $317,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.33 and a 200-day moving average of $224.16. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

