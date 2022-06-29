Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

