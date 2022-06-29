Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 164 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after buying an additional 176,856 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

