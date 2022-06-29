Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 176 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

