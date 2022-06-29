Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 348 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

