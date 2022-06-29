Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

SO stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

