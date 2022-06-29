Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 34.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3,391.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,075,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.