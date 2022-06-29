Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.47. The stock has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

