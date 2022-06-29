China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. China Resources Beer has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

