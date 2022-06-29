Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target Raised to 560.00 at Barclays

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from 550.00 to 560.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $416.89.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

