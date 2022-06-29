Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 262.6% in June

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 262.6% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHYHY stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.89.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.