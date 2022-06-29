CIBC Lowers Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) to Neutral

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.43.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $97.70.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

