Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

CIDM opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

