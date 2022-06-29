Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 112,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 48,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.