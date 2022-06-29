Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. 564,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,710,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 63,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 69,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

