Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Insider Buys A$53,400.00 in Stock

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Rating) insider Charles O’Bryan-Tear acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,400.00 ($37,083.33).

Get Clarity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Clarity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, develops theranostic therapy and imaging products for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. Its lead product is SARTATE, a targeted theranostic radiopharmaceutical used for diagnosing, staging, and treating cancers that express somatostatin receptor 2.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.