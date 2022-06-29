Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $2.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

Several research firms recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,700 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $10,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.13 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

