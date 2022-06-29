Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.39.

Shares of NET stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,842 shares of company stock worth $39,209,017. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

