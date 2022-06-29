Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

CCOI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.80.

CCOI opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 550.01%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,520 shares of company stock worth $635,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

