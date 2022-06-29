Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

