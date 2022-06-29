Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 505.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,038.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

