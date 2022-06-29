Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

