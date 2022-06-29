Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.91%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

