Comparing Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) & BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Carver Bancorp and BankUnited are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carver Bancorp and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 3 3 1 0 1.71

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $47.29, suggesting a potential upside of 30.73%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and BankUnited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 0.83 -$3.90 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.09 billion 2.71 $414.98 million $4.25 8.51

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -6.43% -6.91% -0.28% BankUnited 35.89% 12.61% 1.07%

Summary

BankUnited beats Carver Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 63 banking centers located in 13 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

