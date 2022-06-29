Comparing PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Union Bankshares and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

PCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.14%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Union Bankshares and PCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.24 million 2.22 $13.17 million $2.85 9.04 PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 2.80 $40.10 million $2.74 6.84

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Union Bankshares pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 24.66% 16.01% 1.10% PCB Bancorp 40.19% 16.65% 1.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Union Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Bankshares (Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; home improvement loans and overdraft; and residential construction and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services; debit cards; telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. It operates 18 banking offices, 3 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and one full-service branch in each of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates 10 loan production offices in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

