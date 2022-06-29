Comparing Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Nerdy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.13 -$21.60 million ($0.36) -0.13 Nerdy $140.66 million 2.72 -$27.33 million ($0.26) -9.27

Renovare Environmental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovare Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Renovare Environmental and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $5.78, indicating a potential upside of 139.74%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -174.90% -805.20% -40.87% Nerdy -13.70% -55.71% -8.72%

Summary

Nerdy beats Renovare Environmental on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

