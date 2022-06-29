Connective Portfolio Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

