Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after buying an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.92 and its 200-day moving average is $491.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $477.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

