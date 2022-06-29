Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

CNSL stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $815.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 298,820 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,834,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985,911 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

