Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.