Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, an increase of 182.5% from the May 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.24.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

CTTAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($106.38) to €95.00 ($101.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($144.68) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

