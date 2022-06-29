Contrasting Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PetVivo and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 2,267.80 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -5.66 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 235.51 -$303.66 million ($1.54) -1.18

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PetVivo and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

PetVivo currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 548.35%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PetVivo.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -20,479.29% -76.48% -63.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PetVivo beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetVivo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, such as head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, including recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); and Lassa fever. Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800 for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

