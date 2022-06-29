Contrasting The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get The9 alerts:

The9 has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The9 and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Paltalk -2.58% -1.76% -1.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The9 and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $21.32 million 2.32 -$64.53 million N/A N/A Paltalk $13.27 million 1.51 $1.32 million ($0.02) -101.95

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The9.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The9 and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paltalk has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Paltalk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than The9.

Summary

The9 beats Paltalk on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Paltalk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.