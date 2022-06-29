Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLABF stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Core One Labs has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

About Core One Labs (Get Rating)

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are infused strips, as well as produces distillate oils, flowers, and resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.